Bremer Bank National Association Sells 4,220 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,313.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 174,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,412,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,716,180. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

