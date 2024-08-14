Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.4% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $214,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.2% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.42. 1,963,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,816. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

