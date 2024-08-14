Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Up 1,231.8% in July

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 1,231.8% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Brera Trading Down 3.6 %

BREA stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. Brera has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.00.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

