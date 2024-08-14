Brett (BRETT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $923.52 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Brett token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Brett has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Brett has a total market cap of $923.52 million and approximately $17.49 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Brett Profile

Brett’s launch date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.0909571 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $32,470,136.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

