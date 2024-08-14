Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

BRE stock traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching C$13.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.35. The company has a market cap of C$125.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.29. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$11.06 and a 1 year high of C$15.79.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.77 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

In other Bridgemarq Real Estate Services news, Director Gitanjli Datt purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,523.18. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

