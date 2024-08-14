Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Trimmed by M&G Plc

M&G Plc reduced its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $25,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $133.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 93.98, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

