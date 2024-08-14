British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Lowered by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,625,000 after buying an additional 4,259,548 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,432,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 276,890 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,761,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 384.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 327,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 259,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. 6,062,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,947,904. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

