Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $154.75 and last traded at $156.12. 4,996,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 31,785,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.08.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

