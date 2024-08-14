Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Broadwind updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Broadwind Price Performance

Shares of BWEN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. 157,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,381. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWEN

About Broadwind

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.