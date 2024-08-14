Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) PT Lowered to $3.50

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BWEN. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Broadwind stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 97,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,999. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.44. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadwind will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadwind news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $26,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 181.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

