Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Target Price at $106.29

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get BRP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BRP

BRP Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.06.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of BRP by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.