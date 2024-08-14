Brokerages Set CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target at $13.60

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get CVRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVRx

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

In other news, CEO Kevin Hykes purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,500 shares of company stock worth $298,245. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 28.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CVRx by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVRx during the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CVRx by 70.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 105,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CVRx has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). CVRx had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.