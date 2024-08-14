Brokerages Set CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target at $13.60

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 28.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CVRx by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVRx during the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CVRx by 70.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 105,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.
CVRx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CVRx has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $33.13.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). CVRx had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CVRx
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.
