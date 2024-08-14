Brokerages Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target at $64.78

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.44.
TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on Terreno Realty
Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 339,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 136,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter.
Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.10.
Terreno Realty Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.
About Terreno Realty
Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Terreno Realty
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What is Put Option Volume?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.