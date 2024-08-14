Brokers Offer Predictions for Green Thumb Industries Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.01 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

GTBIF stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

