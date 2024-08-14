Brokers Offer Predictions for Kura Oncology, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research report issued on Friday, August 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2027 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of KURA stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.88. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. Kura Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after purchasing an additional 642,245 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 54,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,212 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

