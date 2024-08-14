Brokers Offer Predictions for Stantec Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE STN opened at $80.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.76. Stantec has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stantec by 45.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Stantec by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.