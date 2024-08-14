Brokers Set Expectations for Keyera Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Keyera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.92 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on KEY

Keyera Trading Up 0.5 %

Keyera stock opened at C$39.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$30.08 and a 52 week high of C$39.90.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.