Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.73

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 217397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Burberry Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

