Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 11.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,845 shares of company stock worth $3,404,515. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $267.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.86. The company has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $277.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

