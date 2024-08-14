Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $115.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $850.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.67. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.70 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

