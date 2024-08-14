Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 18,100 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

