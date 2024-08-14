Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 5,727 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,180.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $100.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $100.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

