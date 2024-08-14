Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $260,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $197.25 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $210.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.07. The stock has a market cap of $180.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.