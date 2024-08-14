Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 3,895 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 95,505 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $2,842,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

