Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $908.40 million and a PE ratio of 7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $102,459.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 222,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,163,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jose David Riojas purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,459.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 222,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,163,992.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,759 shares of company stock valued at $284,865 in the last three months. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

