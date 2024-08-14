Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 447.6% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.05. 669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $38.73.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

