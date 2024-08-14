CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Down 47.0% in July

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the July 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CaixaBank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 80,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,085. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.