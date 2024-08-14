CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Down 47.0% in July

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the July 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CaixaBank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 80,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,085. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.36.
CaixaBank Company Profile
