California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $48.59, but opened at $50.22. California Resources shares last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 18,798 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 432,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth $4,847,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in California Resources by 44.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 497.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of California Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,440,000 after purchasing an additional 190,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

