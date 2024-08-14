Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. The company had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,019. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.77. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lifesci Capital lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

