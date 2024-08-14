Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Sold by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,381 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SYLD traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.40. 32,623 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

