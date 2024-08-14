Canaan (CAN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Canaan to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Canaan has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.44. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 75.57% and a negative net margin of 192.95%. The business had revenue of $35.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CAN stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Canaan has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a report on Monday, May 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAN

Canaan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.