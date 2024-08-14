Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Insider Transactions at Seres Therapeutics

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 262,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,455. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

In other news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $26,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.