Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cancom Stock Performance
Cancom stock remained flat at $35.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05.
Cancom Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cancom
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Stock Average Calculator
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.