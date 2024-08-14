Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Stock Performance

Cancom stock remained flat at $35.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

