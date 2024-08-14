Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.86

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 4480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CFX. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.70.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Down 2.3 %

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11. The stock has a market cap of C$54.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.36.

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.