Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the July 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cannabix Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

BLOZF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 89,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,792. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.70. Cannabix Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

