Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Capital Properties Price Performance
Capital Properties stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263. Capital Properties has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.
About Capital Properties
