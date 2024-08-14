CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,659,100 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the July 15th total of 1,046,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.6 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CPAMF remained flat at $1.59 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,486. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile
