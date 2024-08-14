CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,659,100 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the July 15th total of 1,046,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.6 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPAMF remained flat at $1.59 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,486. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Get CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust alerts:

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.