Capri Holdings Limited Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Capri in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

CPRI opened at $29.89 on Monday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,625,000 after acquiring an additional 158,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 756,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,587,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,514,000 after acquiring an additional 68,081 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

