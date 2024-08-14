Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Update

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a growth of 733.6% from the July 15th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Caravelle International Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Caravelle International Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. Caravelle International Group has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.21.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

