Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Update

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a growth of 733.6% from the July 15th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Caravelle International Group Stock Down 2.4 %
Caravelle International Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. Caravelle International Group has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.21.
About Caravelle International Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caravelle International Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Caravelle International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caravelle International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.