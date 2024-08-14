Card Factory (LON:CARD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.60

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 126.60 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.60), with a volume of 1547687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.40 ($1.56).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($1.97) target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of £432.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.77.

In related news, insider Matthias Seeger bought 39,226 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £37,656.96 ($48,080.90). Also, insider Darcy Willson Rymer sold 121,319 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.15), for a total value of £109,187.10 ($139,411.52). Corporate insiders own 7.13% of the company's stock.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

