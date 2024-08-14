Cardano (ADA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $225.82 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.17 billion and approximately $225.82 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.09 or 0.04501430 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00035896 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,130,259,832 coins and its circulating supply is 35,934,538,938 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.