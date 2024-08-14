Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE:CJ traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.85. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$7.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total value of C$44,287.00. Company insiders own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CJ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.45.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

