Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 34,911.87% and a negative return on equity of 415.33%.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDIO opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cardio Diagnostics from $1.35 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.