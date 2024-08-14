Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 7,982 FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. owned 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 54,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of DMAR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.17. 3,487 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

