Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

JEPI traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. 2,460,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,187. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.