Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $333,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,509,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,069,000 after purchasing an additional 151,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.38. 2,122,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,392. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.14%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

