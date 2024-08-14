Cascade Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $441.73. The stock had a trading volume of 334,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,718. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.05 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $476.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.31.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

