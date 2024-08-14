Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,746 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Global Medical REIT worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,038,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 553,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $3,475,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 788.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 115,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,075,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,630 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 376,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,536. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $592.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GMRE

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.