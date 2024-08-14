Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,950 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Antero Midstream makes up approximately 1.1% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. 2,461,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,102. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.