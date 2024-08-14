Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,489.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,801,723. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,650,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,369,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

